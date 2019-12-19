Get or give unlimited tech support for just $85

Support.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

If you've ever tried to get help with, say, a printer that won't print, a laptop that has a virus, a phone that's not working or the like, you know that tech support can be: A) Expensive; B) Inconvenient; C) Hard to come by. Indeed, just knowing who to call for help can be a challenge, and a single support session could easily run you $50 or more.

On the flip side, maybe you're the one who gets the calls from family members constantly fighting technology hurdles. And much as you're happy to help, you don't always have the time -- or the expertise.

Ta-daa! I just found you the perfect gift, either for yourself or a tech-challenged family member. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a one-year Support.com gift subscription for $85 with promo code cheapskate15. That's 15% off the regular price and not much more than you'd pay for just one support session.

Support.com offers help with "all your connected devices," meaning pretty much everything under your roof: Computers, printers, routers, phones, tablets, game consoles -- even things like drones, home-theater gear and smart speakers and displays.

You can get that help two ways: Phone and online chat. Either option can also lead to a "virtual house call," meaning a remote tech connects to your computer for help with related issues. All services are available 24/7, and you can schedule callback times if needed.

I was hoping to put Support.com to the test before writing about this deal, but unfortunately time didn't permit. The good news is there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you're pretty well protected in case it doesn't work out.

On paper, the service seems like a fantastic option. One very reasonable price for an entire year of unlimited tech support? Yes, please.

Your thoughts?

Get this $5 game for your holiday party

Jackbox Games

Move over, Cards Against Humanity. Quiplash is one of my favorite group games ever. It's sort of like an electronic version of Apples to Apples -- but much, much funnier. And it's on sale: Fanatical currently has Quiplash for Windows and Mac for just $4.99.

The game is designed for three to eight players, who participate via phone or tablet. If you have an even larger group, spectators (also armed with phones or tablets) can participate by casting votes on their favorite answers.

It all unfolds on your computer screen, so ideally it'll be a big one, or you'll plug your laptop into your TV and make it a living-room experience. You can also bypass the computer altogether and play Quiplash on an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or game console. (Most of those versions currently sell at the regular $9.99 price.)

Seriously, this is such a fun party game, and an absolute steal at $5. Totally worth it at $10, too. Either way, highly recommended.

Get an Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle for $150

GameStop

Wait, what? No, no, that can't be right. Only the Xbox One All-Digital has ever been priced that low. But, sure enough, for a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has the Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle for $149.99, which is $100 off and, if memory serves, one of the best Xbox One S deals on record. You also get a free Xbox One Red Wired Controller, a $25 value.

One side benefit people often overlook: The Xbox One S is also a Blu-ray player, and a 4K Blu-ray player at that. This model includes 1TB of storage, though of course that's expandable via external drives.

GameStop also has a trade-in program that can bring your total cost even lower, though I'm not sure how long this bundle will be available at this price, so the timing might be tricky. (Trade-ins must be taken to a physical store location.)

