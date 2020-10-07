Get a year of Sony PlayStation Plus for $33

Sony

It's certainly possible to enjoy your PS4 without a PlayStation Plus subscription, but most gamers consider it essential. PlayStation Plus gives you 10GB of online storage for saved games, access to a monthly selection of free games, early access to demos and betas and -- most importantly -- it's the only way to do online multiplayer gaming. Right now you can top off your membership for 44% off the usual price. Head over to Daily Steals, where you can get .

Regularly , getting nearly half off should be welcome news. A little fine print for your reading pleasure: This deal is for PSN accounts in the North America region only, and won't work in any other region.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

Read more: All the latest Sony coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.