Get a year of Sony PlayStation Plus for $29

Sony

Running low on stuff to do while you shelter at home? Your PS4 beckons. And while it's certainly possible to enjoy a PS4 without a PlayStation Plus subscription, most gamers consider it essential. After all, PlayStation Plus gives you 10GB of online storage for saved games, access to a monthly selection of free games, early access to demos and betas and -- most importantly -- it's the only way to do online multiplayer gaming. Right now you can top off your membership for 48% off the usual price. Head over to CDKeys, where you can get .

Regularly priced at $60 for a year, getting more than half off should be welcome news. A little fine print for your reading pleasure: This deal is for PSN accounts in the US, and won't work in any other region. After purchase, you'll get a digital key for your subscription via email. To activate it, you'll need to go to the PlayStation Store app on your PS4 and select "Redeem Code." If you already have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, this deal will extend it for an additional year from whenever your existing subscription expires

This article was published previously. It has been updated to reflect the latest deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

Read more: All the latest Sony coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.