Get one year of FollowUpThen Personal for $10

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

FollowUpThen, Inc.

If you're anything like me, your world revolves around your email inbox. It's not only your communications hub, but also your to-do list.

The problem is my inbox often feels like an email graveyard, with old messages dropping out of sight because I wasn't ready or able to act on them just yet. And you know the saying: out of sight, out of mind. Many times I've neglected an important email because it got pushed "below the fold." (Kids, ask your parents to explain it.)

Fortunately, there's a great solution: A reminder service that resends the message to me at a later time, making it reappear at the top of my inbox. In other words, a "snooze button" for email.

FollowUpThen is one such service. It's already a pretty good deal at $2 per month, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a one-year FollowUpThen Personal subscription for $10.

Take note: There are only 500 redemptions available via that link. I've asked the developer to extend the offer if readers gobble it up, but we'll have to wait and see.

You snooze, you don't lose

FollowUpThen, Inc.

In the meantime, let me explain why I find this so invaluable -- and preferable to other options. See, a lot of mobile mail clients now offer a snooze option, which is great. But many of those apps keep their "snoozes" to themselves, meaning a message you mark for later delivery on your phone won't necessarily reappear on your laptop.

FollowUpThen works on all platforms. You can, for example, snooze an email on your Android phone and it'll arrive at the designated time on your Mac. That's because it relies on forwarding. You forward any email to, say, monday@followupthen.com and it'll return to your inbox on Monday. Or 1hr@followupthen.com if you want it back in an hour, or Mar4@followupthen.com if you want it March 4. Get the idea?

You can also use this to send yourself reminders. Just compose a new email and send it to your desired arrival day/date/time. All this is way better explained on the service's how-to-use page, which I highly recommend perusing. Oh, and you can use "fut.io" in place of followupthen.com to save keystrokes.

Got more than one email address? Your Personal subscription allows you to link them. The subscription also gives you attachment support, calendar integration, a web interface for managing snoozes and reminders, and more -- features not included with the free version of FollowUpThen.

Even if you don't hop on this deal, do check out the free version at the very least. Once you start using a tool like this, you'll wonder how you managed without it.

Enlarge Image Ora

Bonus deal: If you've been wanting to dip your toe into smart-plug waters, here's an inexpensive path for the pinky: Daily Steals has the Ora Smart Plug for $19.99. (Or get a two-pack for $34.99.) Just plug it into any electrical outlet, then plug a lamp, appliance or whatever into the new socket. The Tuya Smart app lets you remotely control the outlet, set up timers, etc. And it's Amazon Alexa-compatible. However, based on a few reviews I've read, this isn't super novice-friendly, or at least it may take a little fiddling to get it set up correctly.