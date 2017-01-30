Get one year of Everlance Premium for $36

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Everlance

If you drive for work, chances are good you need to keep track of your miles for work. Maybe your company reimburses you, or maybe the IRS does. Either way, mileage tracking is essential.

Old way: keep a paper log of your odometer readings. Transcribe all those readings into an expense report or spreadsheet. Ask yourself deep, meaningful questions about how you're spending your time.

New way: Use an app like Everlance. It automatically detects when you're driving, automatically classifies certain trips (and makes it a snap to classify others) and generates IRS-ready reports. In short, it makes mileage-tracking ridiculously simple. I'm a user and a fan.

Depending on how much you drive, you might be able to get by with the free version: It will auto-track up to 20 trips per month. (Automatic tracking is the killer feature, trust me.)

Everlance Premium affords unlimited tracking, advanced PDF reporting and higher-tier tech support. It normally costs $60 per year (a tax-deductible expense, just FYI), but Cheapskate readers can get one year of Everlance 2.0 Premium for $36 with coupon code cheap40.

To get that deal, grab Everlance for either Android or iOS. Create a new account within the app, ignoring the "invite code" field (which is not where the coupon code goes). Note that this new account automatically scores you a Premium trial.

Now, take the app for a spin! If you like it and want to upgrade, sign into your dashboard (on the web), choose the "paid yearly" plan, then enter your credit-card info and the coupon code. Just keep in mind the code is good only through Feb. 1, so basically you've got two days to decide.

Me, I'm managing just fine with the free version, but only because my mileage-tracking needs are minimal: just a few drives per month.

But if mileage reports are a big part of your work life, this is a steal at $36. For one thing, it's a deductible expense. For another, the convenience is so worth $3/month. In addition to mileage, Everlance can track expenses (complete with receipt photos) and revenue, and the just-released version 2.0 adds bank/credit-card integration and direct compatibility with H&R Block.

Whether you go free or Premium, I think you'll find Everlance a really indispensable tool. I certainly do.

Braven

Bonus deal: My resolution for 2017: Fewer speaker deals, and then only those that stand out in some way. Like this one: For a limited time, StackSocial has the Braven 705 portable Bluetooth speaker for $42.99 shipped. That's for the purple model; it's also available in pink. (Colors the ladies might like, eh? And Valentine's Day is approaching!)

What's the big deal about these? Let's see: 12-hour playtime, IPX5-certified water-resistance, a power-bank option for charging your mobile devices and support for multi-speaker pairing. Yep, if you get two of these, you can pair them for a true stereo listening experience. Very few Bluetooth speakers offer that option.

Over at Amazon, 100 buyers rated the Braven 4.3 stars out of 5. I have its larger sibling, and it's one of my favorite speakers. Take note, however, that shipping will likely take 1-2 weeks.

Bonus deal No. 2: Here's something I didn't know: movie-streaming service Vudu offers a selection of free movies. What's the catch? Commercials: You'll have to watch ads along the way. But if you don't mind that, you can stream the likes of "Slumdog Millionaire," "Sideways," "March of the Penguins" and a personal favorite, "Fantastic Mr. Fox."