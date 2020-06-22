Get one of the best under-$200 portable monitors for 28% off

Auzai

Odds are good that several months ago you hadn't been planning to spend a lot of time working from home, but here you are -- trying to make the best of your laptop when you used to have an enormous monitor on your desk at work. A second monitor can give you a lot more screen room, but who has the table or desk space for a permanent display? Add a portable monitor to your home office instead. Recently, we recommended our favorite portable monitors as in the best monitors under $200 you can get right now, and as luck would have it, you can now save about 28% on one of the displays in that very article. That means you can get the , down from its most recent price of $180 (and its regular list price of $220).

To get this deal, you'll need to click the coupon on the product page (that's $9 right there) and apply coupon code 5PPZS8WF at checkout (to stack the rest of the discount). You should see a final price of $158.39, which is within a few dollars of the lowest price we've ever seen for this display. This deal should run through June 27, or while supplies last.

What do you get for $158? The ME16Z01 is a 15.6-inch IPS display with a full HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels). It features both HDMI and USB-C inputs, and the box includes both a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI cable and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable to get you connected to your laptop. Something of a rarity among portable monitors, this one also includes integrated speakers and has an audio port to plug headphones into. And to help with overall portability, the Auzai ME16Z01 comes with a screen cover that "tents" into a monitor stand, not unlike the way some tablet cases unfurl into stands.

This article was previously published. It has been updated with a new deal expiration date.

Now playing: Watch this: Is working from home dragging down our broadband?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.