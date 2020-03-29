Get more serious about working from home with this $55 ergonomic mesh office chair

Daily Steals

Thanks to the coronavirus, you've been sheltering at home for a couple of weeks now, and new travel advisories and public health updates suggest this might go on for a while yet. And if you're like most people, you haven't worked from home a lot in the past, so you may not have a decent office chair. Instead, you've spent the last couple of weeks "borrowing" the kitchen chair for hours at a time. I don't know about you, but I can't work that way. If you want to get an actual office chair, Daily Steals has a . That's 45% off its regular $100 price.

Honestly, I think everyone deserves to work while sitting on a real chair. Most kitchen chairs, for example, seem to lean hard into style at the expense of comfort, and your back and bum will ache after a full day of sitting on one. But real office chairs tend to be priced at $100 and up. This model from Daily Steals obviously isn't on the same level as a Herman Miller or a Steelcase, but it's totally serviceable -- it's covered in a breathable mesh material (in eight different colors), is generously padded and has fixed armrests. It also swivels (naturally), and has a height and tension control.

Best of all, it's barely more expensive than a take-out dinner for two.

Now playing: Watch this: Are you ready to bring your augmented reality office...

