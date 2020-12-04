Get mint-condition refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $219

David Carnoy/CNET

Good headphones -- really good headphones -- are a treat, an indulgence. And I know some folks who would never deign to put inferior 'phones on their ears. But, come on: $350 for a sweet pair of Sonys? I love my ears, but not that much.

If you feel the same, here's your answer: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get mint-condition with promo code cheapskate2020. If there's a better deal to be found on these, I haven't seen it.

New this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a "nearly flawless headphone," according to resident audio expert David Carnoy. It's a bit more comfortable than its much-loved predecessor, with improved voice calling and just about every feature you could want. Read Carnoy's Sony WH-1000XM4 review to learn more.

Now for the elephant in the room: refurbished headphones? Back Market indicates these are in mint condition, and they're covered by not only a 30-day money-back guarantee, but also a full 12-month warranty. Risk level, in my humble opinion: zero.

But I'm curious to hear your thoughts. Are you game for refurbed cans if it means you can save $130? (Amazon's best-ever price, for the record: $278. Right now: $298.)

