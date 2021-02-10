Get Microsoft's Arm-powered Surface Pro X for just $799

Microsoft

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's take on an Arm-powered PC. The latest edition offers better performance (thanks to the upgraded SQ2 processor), longer battery life and a best-in-class keyboard. And right now, .

The Arm-based processor has its pros and cons; you get good performance with an extended battery life, but there are, of course, compatibility issues. Most apps will install, but some won't, though this is less of a problem as more and more apps are cloud based and we live increasingly online. Even so, Photoshop and the Dropbox desktop apps are two examples of programs that won't run at all. (At least for Dropbox, you can use the streamlined Dropbox for Windows S Mode app instead.)

Despite the compatibility issue, this is a formidable if imperfect little laptop -- in the CNET review of the Surface Pro X, Dan Ackerman rated it an 8. If you have a hankering for the Surface Pro X, this deal will be available until Feb. 15.

