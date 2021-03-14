Get Master & Dynamic's award-winning MW07 earbuds for just $110

Master & Dynamic

When the Master & Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds debuted in 2018, they retailed for $300. The price has come down a lot since then; they currently officially list for $200, but you can routinely get them for $140 or so on Amazon. They're a pretty good value at that price; they look stunning and sound great, missing only active noise canceling to really complete the package. If they entice you but you'd rather save a few extra dollars, now's your chance -- Woot has the while supplies last. That's only $10 more than the best price I've ever seen for these.

To avoid any confusion, let me clarify that these are the original MW07s, not the newer MW07 Plus, which does include active noise cancellation. Bearing in mind that these are noise isolating, not noise canceling, they look awesome. They're made from a combination of acetate and stainless steel, which gives them a sort of art gallery visual aesthetic, and include detachable "fit wings" in two different sizes to help them fit securely. They're IPX4 -- splash proof -- which means you should be able to exercise with them if you so desire. The battery lasts for 3.5 hours on a charge, and you get 14 hours total when you factor in the charging case.

One thing is for sure: The MW07 looks unmistakably different than every other bulb-and-stem AirPods look-alike out there.

