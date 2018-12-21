Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Lego videogames are awesome. They're funny, creative, challenging (but not overly so) and suitable for all ages.

For a limited time, you can score one absolutely free. Humble Bundle will give you Lego Lord of the Rings (for Windows) at no charge when you sign up for the Humble newsletter. It normally sells for $20. If this sounds familiar, it's because Humble was giving away Lego The Hobbit just last week.

As I noted then, Humble often does freebies like this. I've scored a bunch of games myself and the mailings (which you can turn off if desired) aren't overwhelming.

If you've never played a Lego game (whether on PC, console or mobile device), you're in for a treat. They're utterly charming, and refreshingly free of blood and gore. The giveaway runs until Dec. 22 (or while licenses last), and you must redeem your key via Steam, also free, within a few days. With that done, the game is yours to keep!

