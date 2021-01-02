Get Jurassic World Evolution for free in this week's Epic Games giveaway

Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. And in welcome news, it looks like Epic will continue this tradition in 2021. It's a great way to amass a sizable collection of games to entertain yourself while waiting for a vaccine. Right now, the free game is chock full of something everyone loves: dinosaurs. From now until Jan. 7, you can get . It's usually priced at $45.

Jurassic World Evolution is a dino-filled variation on the classic park-building simulation genre. You get to unlock and curate 42 different kinds of dinosaurs across several different islands and in a free-form sandbox mode. In the game's campaign mode, you get to experience voice work from Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong. While all that sounds promising, the game has gotten mixed reviews, including a solid 7 from our friends at GameSpot.

All that said, if you're a fan of park-building sims, it's worth grabbing for free. You've got until the morning of Thursday, Jan. 7 to claim it, after which time it'll be replaced by Crying Suns.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

