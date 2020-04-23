Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Best Buy: Get it while you can

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

It probably won't be in stock for long, so if you need a Nintendo Switch Lite, it's best not to dawdle. Inventory on the Switch Lite has been low for weeks, with retailers like Amazon completely sold out. Why the shortage? The coronavirus is largely to blame, with the pandemic affecting the global supply chain, and the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But there's more to it than that; sleazy resellers have been using bots to scoop up what little inventory exists and then asking for hundreds over list. But right now, some actual, bona fide inventory has popped up at Best Buy. You can get the .

Don't like that color? You can also get the if you prefer.

It's impossible to say how long Best Buy will have inventory. It's certain to run out fairly quickly, after which the site will return to looking like the post-apocalyptic wasteland that is Amazon's Switch Lite selection. But if you need more encouragement, you can read CNET's review of the Switch Lite while you decide if it's worth slapping down your credit card.

