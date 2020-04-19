Get iRobot's Roomba i7 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum for $699

Juan Garzon / CNET

The less often I need to haul out a vacuum to clean the floors myself, the better. I've relied on a Roomba to take care of the day-to-day vacuuming for years, which leaves me free to do more important things, like watching TV. But even Roomba has its share of annoyances, such as the need to empty its bin after each cleaning sortie. That's why the i7 Plus is genius: It has a second vacuum built into the charging stand which sucks the dirt out of the Roomba and into a trash receptacle that you only need to empty once a month. That convenience is expensive -- the i7 Plus lists for a cool $1000. But right now, you can get the .

That's still pricey as these gadgets go, especially when you consider that you can get a well-liked budget model like the Eufy Anker for just $220. But even so, 30% off is nothing to sneeze at, and this matches the lowest price ever for this model. The price is no doubt being pushed downward by the presence of a newer self-emptying model in the lineup, the S9 Plus. So here's my prediction: If you want to wait, you'll continue to see the i7 Plus price dip some more.

But in the meantime, those floors aren't going to clean themselves. The i7 Plus has other cool features, like the ability to map your home and remember the names of rooms, so you can command it to clean specific locations with voice commands. Want to know more? Check out what CNET had to say about the Roomba i7 Plus.

Now playing: Watch this: Battling bot vacs: iRobot Roomba S9+ vs Neato Botvac...