You know how Windows inevitably gets slower over time? That happens in part because uninstalled software leaves behind bits and pieces that can clog up your browser, the Windows Registry and so on. It's like digital cholesterol.

The solution? A robust uninstaller that wipes away every trace of unwanted programs. Like this one: Today only, Giveaway of the Day is offering IObit Uninstaller Pro 7.3 for free. That's for a one-year license. After that... well, read on.

The program normally runs $29.99, though IObit proper currently has it on sale for $19.99. To get the deal, you'll need to either connect your Facebook account or provide an email address.

But here's the really important part: You must download and activate the program today, using the registration key contained in the Readme file included in the download. (Take note: If you leave a comment complaining that this is "only a trial version! Bait-and-switch!" I will laugh at you for not following the directions. 😉)

As you might expect, there are a couple limitations: You get no free technical support and no upgrades to future versions. I also recommend choosing "Custom install" during setup and opting out of the Advanced SystemCare addition.

Beyond that, however, this is the full version of the utility that received a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 300 Download.com users. Granted, some of those ratings were for previous versions of the utility, and nearly all were based on the free edition.

Speaking of which, after your one-year license has expired, Uninstaller Pro will revert to Uninstaller Free. That's already a surprisingly good utility, as evidenced by the aforementioned user reviews and this PC Mag one.

Bottom line: If you're looking to keep your Windows PC free from arterial plaque, use a program like this to uninstall other programs. Sure, you could just grab the free version from the get-go, but why not go Pro if it's free as well?

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Game time! It's a rerun, but a free rerun!

Do you like your games scary? Like, really scary? Then head over to Steam, where you can score Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Amnesia: The Dark Descent for free. For both, choose the second purchase option, which says "Install game." These normally cost $20 apiece or $35 if purchased together.

First up: Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a highly regarded (8.5/10 from GameSpot) first-person horror survival game. If you can get through that, move on to the amusingly named Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (8/10). By all accounts, these are disturbing, frightening games. The kind you couldn't pay me to play.

But if you're into horror, this is a lot of gaming goodness for an unbeatable price. They're both available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Bonus deal No. 2: I suspect most of you already have your streaming bases covered (and then some), but just in case: Amazon is offering Prime subscribers the Fire TV 4K for $44.99 and the Fire TV Stick for $24.99 -- a couple of the lowest prices to date on those. Add them to your cart to bag the deal.

Interesting side-note: Amazon review-analyzer Fakespot says that fully 62 percent of the Fire TV Stick reviews, which average out to 4.4 stars, are of "low quality." Consequently, the product earns a review grade of "F." Call me naive, but I don't think 62 percent of the customer ratings are fake -- unless there's a massive Amazon conspiracy at work here. What I think is it's challenging to effectively analyze reviews and say definitively if they're legit or not.

As always, look for reviews elsewhere -- like, say, on CNET! -- and take everything with a grain of salt. Like this: I like the capabilities of Amazon's streamers, but find the UI to be kind of a mess.