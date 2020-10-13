CNET también está disponible en español.

Get HyperX gaming controller charging stations for half off on Prime Day

Have a Switch or a PS4? Charge all your controllers at once for just $15.

Keeping your console controllers charged is a hassle -- they always seem to run dry when you need them most, and it's easy to forget to plug them in for charging when you're done gaming. Multicontroller charging stations are awesome, and right now HyperX has a few of them on sale during Prime Day, with discounts as deep as half-off.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station: $15

You save 50%
HyperX

Prime members can get the HyperX Chargeplay Quad 4-in-1 Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch for half off right now. As the name suggests, it holds four Joy-Cons on a round charging hub that's attractive and convenient. 

$15 at Amazon

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for PlayStation 4: $16

You save 47%
HyperX

Prime members can get the HyperX ChargePlay Charging Station for $16, which is a few pennies away from half off. It can charge two DualShock controllers for PS4 at once; just set the controllers in the dock when you're done playing and they'll always be topped off. 

$16 at Amazon

HyperX has a number of other deals for Prime Day you might want to check out as well:

