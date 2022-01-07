CES 2022 takeaways Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass Sidney Poitier dies Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get gym-ready with these discount codes on workout essentials

Start the new year strong and get up to 50% off athletic gear from Adidas, Athleta and Olympia Sports.

Deal
Savings
Price

Hitting the gym and working on your next-summer bod? Get the right gear to help you achieve your health goals this new year, with the right fit.

The holiday season is over but sales are still going on over at Athleta, Adidas and Olympia. Get up to 50% off women's tights, workout clothes, shoes and more.

Ultra High Rise Elation 7/8 Tight - $43

Get 20% off your entire order of $150 or more with HELLOATH20
Athleta

These versatile tights are great for the gym and comfortable enough to wear every day. According to the reviews, customers love them for their softness and having the right level of compression. Normally $89 but you can get them for as low as $43. And you can use the code HELLOATH20 to get 20% off your entire order of $150 or more. Free shipping is available for orders of $50 or more for Rewards Members.

$43 at Athleta

Runfalcon 2.0 Shoes - $42

Get up to 40% off select Adidas items
Adidas

These Runfalcon shoes are perfect for a quick jog, hitting the climbing gym or running down the street for a bagel. Reviewers mention that these versatile shoes have a pretty spot-on fit except that they may be on the narrower side. Great if you're taking up jogging or for indoor classes. Get them for only $42 (regularly $60) during the Adidas Winter Sale, where you can get up to 40% off select items. Free shipping is available for orders of $50 or more. Pro tip: Sign up for Adidas Creator's Club (free to join) to get free shipping on every order.

See the 40% off Winter Sale event.

 

$42 at Adidas

Under Armour Women's Undeniable Duffle Bag - $25

Get up to 50% on bags and duffles from Olympia
Olympia Sports

For when you need to carry your gear to the next workout look no further than this Under Armour Duffle for only $25. Although it's advertised as a women's bag, it could be great for anyone looking for a compact-enough duffle to throw in your car. Want more storage? Check out the Undeniable 4.0 duffle for the same price and take advantage of the Olympia Deal of the Week with up to 50% on bags and duffles. Use code WINTERSAVINGS to get $25 off orders of $125 or more; the code will work with sale items. Shipping starts at $10 or is free for orders of $75 or more.

Check out the new arrivals at Olympia Sports.

 

$25 at Olympia Sports
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.