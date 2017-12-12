Get Grim Fandango Remastered for free

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

GOG.com

Good news, everyone! If you missed out on yesterday's Nixplay Iris deal (because of Amazon's not-actually-all-day "deal of the day"), the Nixplay folks have offered to extend the $129.99 pricing through Dec. 14! That's just for Cheapskate readers, mind you. Just head to the Nixplay site and apply promo code CNET129 at checkout.

More good news, everyone: For a limited time, and while licenses last, Grim Fandango Remastered (Win/Mac/Linux) is free! And DRM-free to boot. Update: For some reason, clicking the "Get it here" button just landed me at another store page. But if you go to the Gog.com home page, find the giveaway banner and click "Get for free," it should get added to your account.

What the heck is a "grim fandango"? And why has it been remastered? Taken literally, it means "grim Spanish dance." Here, it translates to, "you're a travel agent in the land of the dead, and there's a conspiracy afoot."

Back in the heyday of "graphical adventure games," Grim Fandango ranked among developer Lucasarts' most beloved (though I must profess to being more of a Full Throttle man myself).

A couple years back, Double Fine Productions released this remastered version of the 1998 game, with updated graphics and lighting, a re-recorded score and -- perhaps best of all for true fans -- more than two hours' worth of developer commentary.

If you still need convincing, I invite you to read GameSpot's Full Throttle Remastered review. TL;DR? It scored an 8/10. Steam users, meanwhile, rated it "overwhelmingly positive."

What more can I say? Classic game overhauled to look and sound prettier, normally $15, now free. Go get it!

Josh Miller/CNET

Bonus deal: The Acer Swift 3 caught my attention earlier this year as "the cheapskate's ultraportable," offering lovely design and a solid mix of features for a reasonable price.

If you're lucky enough to be a Costco member, that price is now even better: For a limited time, you can get the Acer Swift 3 Core i5 14-inch ultraportable for $549.99 shipped (plus tax). Elsewhere, this model sells for at least $100 more.

Read CNET's review of the Acer Swift 3 to learn more about it. You might want to check out this Acer Swift 3 review as well, because it ends with the opportunity to win one! (Note that this is not a CNET giveaway.)

If you're not a Costco member and don't mind a slightly slower processor and less onboard storage, Walmart has the Swift 3 Core i3 for $499.

Paxamo

Bonus deal No. 2: I've recently become a fan of oil diffusers -- small cool-mist humidifiers designed for use with essential oils. (Mrs. Cheapskate confirms that if you don't know what those are, you can ask any nearby woman.)

A lot of these diffusers are kind of ugly little plastic monoliths, but here's one that won't hurt the decor one bit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Julang (via Amazon) has the Paxamo 600ml Oil Diffuser for $18.71 when you apply promo code CNET48OF at checkout. Reg. price: $36.

This lovely wood-grain sphere can mist for anywhere from 10-25 hours (depending on how much water you add). Other models I've seen hold only about 1/4 as much water, and therefore need to be refilled a lot more often.

Average customer review: 4.2 stars out of 5, and there are few fakes in the mix, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

Great gift item, in my humble opinion! Just make sure you get some oils to go with it.