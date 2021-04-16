Get Gloomhaven at Amazon for $88 right now

Dan Ackerman

Right now you can buy Gloomhaven for . Yes, that's still a big price tag for a "board game," but it's $52 off its list price, nearly $20 off its usual discount price and only $3 more than the lowest price recorded to date.

Gloomhaven is a huge game that mixes the roleplaying and dungeon crawling of classic tabletop RPGs with the deck-building and action of modern board and video games. It comes in a 20-plus-pound box and features over 100 unique scenarios, all of which form a huge, epic story. You can play with up to three friends, or on your own. And as you play, you'll slowly unlock dozens of new fantasy races to play as, new items and weapons to use and new areas to explore.

I've logged dozens of hours in Gloomhaven, and I'm looking forward to delving even deeper -- I can personally recommend the game. Plus, with sequel Frosthaven coming out later this year, it's the perfect time to get caught up on the original.

If you're not ready to take the plunge, you can also check out Jaws of the Lion, which can be played as an expansion or as a stand-alone game. That one can be had for .

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.