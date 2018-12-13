Warner Bros. Interactive

Lego games are awesome. They're funny, creative, challenging (but not overly so) and suitable for all ages.

For a limited time, you can score one absolutely free. Humble Bundle will give you Lego The Hobbit (for Windows) at no charge when you sign up for the Humble newsletter. It normally sells for $20.

Too good to be true? Nah. Humble often does freebies like this. I've scored a bunch of free games, and the mailings (which you can turn off if desired) aren't overwhelming.

If you've never played a Lego game (whether on PC, console or mobile device), you're in for a treat. They're utterly charming, and refreshingly free of blood and gore. The giveaway runs until Dec. 15, and you must redeem your key (via Steam) by Dec. 20. With that done, the game is yours to keep!

Bricks aren't your thing? Then head to GOG to snag a DRM-free copy of Full Throttle Remastered. It normally sells for $15.

An updated version of the terrific LucasArts graphic-adventure game of 1998, Full Throttle Remastered (available for Windows, Mac and Linux) may have a slower pace than what you're used to, but it's still well worth your time.

This giveaway also runs till Dec. 15, and the only requirement is a free GOG.com account.

Happy gaming!

