For the King, a charming turn-based strategy game, is free at Epic this week

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you no doubt know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, you can . For the King is a tactical RPG with turn-based combat. It borrows gameplay ideas and its aesthetics from tabletop games, and sweetens very difficult gameplay with quirky visuals and charming humor. The game also features single-player, local co-op and online co-op play modes. And thanks to procedurally generated maps, the game has a lot of replay value, even in single-player mode.

If you find you really like For the King, Epic has included all the released expansion content, including Dungeon Crawl, Frozen Expanse Adventure, Gold Rush Un-Cooperative Mode and Into The Deep. There's a lot to play here.

Need even more games? There's only one free title at Epic this week, but you can still get up to half off on games from Jackbox, which means you can play some crazy games with your family while you shelter at home.

Enjoy!

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

