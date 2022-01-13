Doctors speak out against Joe Rogan's COVID misinformation Microsoft is done with Xbox One Where to find at-home COVID tests N95, KN95, KF94: Best masks for omicron Apple pulls Wordle clones Eternals post-credits scenes explained
Get fit and stroll with two new shoe deals at DSW

Get shoes that you can wear to the gym and out on the town.

dsw
DSW

There are two new offers from DSW for those looking to get into better shape or just take a stroll around town in some new shoes. Through Jan. 16, you can save up to 40% on select athletic and leisure wear shoes. Companies like Adidas, New Balance and Puma are among those participating in this sale, which offers shoes for adults and kids. Additionally, Sorel styles are up to 25% off through Jan. 27. You'll find more boots and slippers with the occasional sneaker during this deal.

Both deals have already been lowered, so the price you see is the final price you'll pay. If you're browsing both deals, just know that the Sorel offer cannot be combined with with other offers, but the 40% off deal can be paired with other offers if you see another one down the line. With over 300 selections between these two offers, there's more than enough to choose from.