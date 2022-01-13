Get fit and stroll with two new shoe deals at DSW

DSW

There are two new offers from DSW for those looking to get into better shape or just take a stroll around town in some new shoes. Through Jan. 16, you can . Companies like Adidas, New Balance and Puma are among those participating in this sale, which offers shoes for adults and kids. Additionally, through Jan. 27. You'll find more boots and slippers with the occasional sneaker during this deal.

Both deals have already been lowered, so the price you see is the final price you'll pay. If you're browsing both deals, just know that the Sorel offer cannot be combined with with other offers, but the 40% off deal can be paired with other offers if you see another one down the line. With over 300 selections between these two offers, there's more than enough to choose from.