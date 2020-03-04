Get 'em before they're gone: Google cuts prices on Pixel Slate

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Pixel Slate will soon be a collector's item. Google announced last year that it's getting out of the tablet game, making the current crop of Pixel Slate tablets the company's last. There are three models in the Pixel Slate line, and Google has slashed the price of each. The entry-level model is now $499, the midrange model is $599 and the top-end model is $899. These are significant discounts from their original prices of $799, $999 and $1,599, respectively. And on top of the discounted prices, Google sweetens the deal by throwing in a pen and keyboard with any Pixel Slate purchase.

Our biggest complaint about the Pixel Slate was its premium pricing and the fact that it didn't include a keyboard or pen. At its current discounted pricing and free pen and keyboard, however, the Pixel Slate becomes more attractive. The tablet is solidly built and has 12.3-inch touch display with a super-fine 3,000x2,000-pixel resolution. And it now includes a Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen (a $99 value) and your choice of either the Pixel Slate Keyboard (a $199 value) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard (a $160 value).

Here are the three Pixel Slate configurations, each of which you can buy direct from the Google Store.

Pixel Slate: $499

The entry-level model features an eighth-gen Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Pixel Slate: $599

The midrange model features an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pixel Slate: $899

The top model features an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

