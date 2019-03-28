Get early access to Elder Scrolls: Blades on iOS and Android

Bethesda

Gaming studio Bethesda said on Twitter Wednesday that The Elder Scrolls: Blades is getting a limited early-access program on iOS and Android. The early access is part of the 25th anniversary celebration for the Elder Scrolls game series.

"Ready to play? We're inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite," Bethesda said.

Bethesda describes The Elder Scrolls: Blades as a "classic dungeon crawler reimagined." Your customized character is a Blade, one of the Empire's top agents, who's forced into exile. While you're fleeing, your hometown is destroyed.

The company said it plans to add new features to the game after the launch.

It's letting early-access players into the game in waves, but there's still time to sign up here. Bethesda also provided a full list of supported devices. Early access supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Russian.

Earlier this week, to kick off its celebration, Bethesda offered a free PC copy of Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

