Get demolition-racing game Dirt Showdown for free!

The other day I mentioned great books and great TV as my two retreats, my distractions from the insanity that is the world right now.

But sometimes retreats are not enough. Sometimes you need catharsis -- a release of that pent-up fear and frustration. And, for me, there's nothing more cathartic than crashing a virtual car and watching the fenders go flying.

Indeed, I've always been drawn to racing games that are more about destruction and debris than actual racing. Guess it's just my inner kid enjoying some smashy-smashy. Which brings us to today's deal.

For a limited time, the Humble Bundle Store is offering Codemasters' Dirt Showdown absolutely free. Even more surprising (and more awesome), the game is available for not just Windows, but also Mac and Linux.

To get it, you'll need a Humble Bundle account (free), a Steam account (also free) and a willingness to link the two. Once all that is done (keep clicking the green Get it Free button until you've completed the various steps and, ultimately, added the game to your cart), click Check Out.

In the end you'll receive a key you can redeem on Steam in order to download and play the game.

And is it worth playing? So much yes. Though originally released in 2012, the graphics are splendid. Just as important, this isn't some buttoned-up racing sim that's all about accurate physics and real-world cars. (No offense if that's your cup of tea; to me it's really boring.) It's all jumps and stunts and crashes and mayhem.

What's more, it supports multiplayer, meaning you can team up with (nay, against) friends for the very best kind of demolition derby-ing.

Gamespot didn't review the PC version, but Dirt Showdown for Xbox scored an 8/10 rating. Read that if you're interested in learning more.

In the meantime... smashy-smashy! Trust me, it'll feel good to get that out of your system.

Bonus deal: One of my favorite drones of 2016 is finally on sale from a U.S.-based seller for about the same price as it cost to get from China. It's the JJRC H37 "Elfie" pocket drone, available via Ebay for $42.99 shipped. (If that vendor runs out, I found it within a dollar or so from several others; just do a little searching, making sure to filter by "US Only.") I'm still totally in love with this little guy, even if the battery compartment is a pain and the app-based controls take a little practice. For the price, there's just no better quadcopter that can fit in your pocket.

That said, I'm trying to find you a deal on the Dobby, a $399 flier that's closer in capabilities to the DJI Mavic. Stay tuned!