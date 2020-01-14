Get big savings while shopping at your favorite stores with CNET Coupons

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.

Here are some of the top deals available right now.

Windows 7 support officially ends this week, upgrade to Windows 10 now and get up to 65% off a new Thinkpad laptop or 45% off select Thinkpad Workstation. Teachers and students can also get an 8% education discount on purchases at Lenovo. Code expires Jan. 31.

Gear up for the new year by taking $50 off any laptop or desktop purchase at Dell, valid for any purchase of $700 or more. You can also get up to 35% off selected laptops and desktops on sale. Code expires Jan. 31.

New Year, new you means new bed. Casper, the online mattress startup setting to go public, is discounting $200 off their Wave Mattress and $100 off any Casper Mattresses. No expiration date.

Sick of your carrier but still in love with your phone? Switch to Verizon today and get $250 via prepaid credit and free activation by bringing in your own device and opening a new smartphone line. Also, did you know Verizon customers can get a free year of Disney Plus? Alternatively, get $100 in credit when you bring in your tablet. Code expires Jan. 31.

The holiday TV sale is still going on over at Best Buy with 15% off TCL TVs, valid on select TCL 5, 6 or 8 Series purchase of $260 or more. Code expires Jan. 19.

Show your car some love with Autozone's 20% discount code, valid for any purchase of $100 or more. Alternative you can also get $15 off $75 and $10 off $50. Code expires Feb. 10.