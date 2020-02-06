Get awesome PC games Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne for free

Epic

The Epic Games Store has something of a free game addiction. The site routinely has a free game of the week, and last year gave away over 70 titles (which were downloaded about 200 million times). Personally, I'm hoping Epic does not seek treatment for this addiction, because I love free games. This week, they've got a pair of games available for free download: Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne. Both are available now through Feb. 13 at 8 AM PT.

Ticket to Ride is one of my favorite board games. It's based on the best-selling board game from Days of Wonder, and you're tasked with connecting cities to build a railway that spans the US. The rules are simple, making it one the easiest games to learn on this side of Candy Crush -- but far more rewarding. Usually $10, Ticket to Ride is free until Feb. 13. If you fall in love with it -- and you probably will -- there are a slew of expansions for many locations around the world that cost $4 each.

The other free game this week is Carcassonne, based on the super-popular tile game. Named after a French medieval town, you build up the world with tiles that represent roads, farms, cities, and get points by strategically placing knights, robbers and monks on your territories. Think of it like a simpler version of Catan -- a game you can easily introduce non-board-game friends to, though it remains engaging for players of all skill levels. Usually $10, Carcassonne is free until Feb. 13, and you can always buy any of the game's half-dozen expansions for $4 each. You can read the the full review of Carcassonne at GameSpot.

If you're new to both of these games, you're in for a treat. Need a computer to play them on? If you're shopping for a new laptop, be sure to check out CNET's best gaming laptops of 2020.

And if you enjoy these games, perhaps you might want to try them in their original form. You can find Ticket to Ride for $43 on Amazon. Likewise, Carcassonne can be had for $24 on Amazon as well.

What are your favorite board games? Do you prefer the analog or digital versions? Sound off in the comments.

