Get Aukey's pint-sized 100-watt Power Delivery charger for 26% off

Aukey

If you've been paying attention to the latest generation of chargers and USB specs, you know the days of slow charging are numbered. Modern USB-C Power Delivery chargers can fast-charge compatible devices in a fraction of the time of older devices thanks to their 100-watt power capacity. Aukey's 100-watt Power Delivery charger is just such a beast. Usually selling for $55, you can get the , which is 26% off. To get that deal, be sure to clip the coupon on the product page and apply discount code CHEAPPAB5 at checkout.

This new class of PD charger is super important, because -- especially as mobile devices slowly but surely migrate to USB-C -- you'll be able to charge everything you own, from laptop to earbuds to phone and tablet, with a single charger and cable. And charging will happen fast. 100 watts is a lot of power (that's enough to run 20 volts at 5 amps because power = voltage times current), which means the Aukey can charge an iPhone 11 Pro in 1.5 hours, an 11-inch iPad Pro in 1.7 hours, or a 16-inch MacBook Pro in 1.9 hours.

In principle, the Aukey charger should be compatible with any USB-C-equipped PD device, which now includes a couple of dozen laptops from Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus and more, along with countless USB-C phones and tablets. It even charges the Nintendo Switch. And if you like the idea of portability, it's small. Measuring about 2.25 x 2.25 x 1.25 inches, it's half the size of Apple's admittedly oversized 96-watt USB-C charger.

Unfortunately, I recently bought a laptop and it still uses a proprietary charging port. I kick myself daily for not holding out for a USB-C PD laptop. If you were smarter than I was, here's your chance to nab an excellent charger for it and all your other USB-C devices.

You can take advantage of this deal between now and July 15, while supplies last.

