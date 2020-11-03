Get Aukey's new 'mini' fast-charging 10,000-mAh power bank for only $16

Aukey bills its new PB-N83 Mini10000mAh USB-C Power Bank as "the smallest and lightest 10000mah portable charger." I'm not sure it qualifies as the world's smallest, but its footprint is smaller than a credit card. That said, it is 1.18 in. (30mm) thick and has some heft to it. Still, it fits easily enough in a pocket and has both an 18W Power Delivery (PD) USB-C port and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A. The in/out USB-C port can be used as a pass-through port so you can charge the Power Bank and a device at the same time.
Normally, the black version costs $20.76 (the white version is a little more). But if you clip the 5% off coupon and apply the code CNETPBN83 at check out, you get an additional 18% off, bringing the price down to $15.99. That's a very good price for a fast-charging 10000mah PD power bank. A USB-A to USB-C cable is included for charging and owners of new iPhone 12 models can use the USB-C to Lightning included with the new iPhones to quick-charge their phones via the USB-C PD port on the power bank. I charged the iPhone 12 Pro to about 60% in 30 minutes.
Remember to clip both the instant 5% coupon and then apply CNETPBN83 at check out for the full discount. The code is good through Nov. 10.
