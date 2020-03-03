Get an Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for $299

Microsoft

Xbox One X bundles don't generally dip this low. When we spy a deal for Xbox One X console bundled with a game, it usually clocks in at $350. And that's a fine price for a bundle that sells for $500 otherwise. Now, you can get an Xbox One X with a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for only $299 at and $300 at .

The bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, the Deluxe Edition download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- along with one-month trials for Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console and EA Access.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's 4K-capable and most powerful console, but the next-gen Xbox Series X is due out later this year. It won't make the Xbox One X console obsolete overnight, but if you want to stay current, you should check out the Xbox All Access program. It's basically the iPhone Upgrade Program, but for the Xbox: pay a monthly fee for the current Xbox One X, then swap it in for the successor once it arrives after making at least 12 monthly payments.