Get an Xbox One S and Red Dead Redemption 2 for $215

If you don't already own an Xbox or you're looking to upgrade an older model (like maybe a well-worn 360, gasp), this is a good time. Like, very good.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Xbox One S 1TB game console (white) bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2 for $214.99 shipped -- one of the best deals to date. (Make sure to click the orange Power Deal button to get that price. You'll need a MassGenie account to do so.)

In case you're an Xbox newbie, here's what you need to know: The One S is a great console that supports 4K gaming, but only via upscaling. If you want native 4K, you'll need the pricier Xbox One X.

As for Red Dead Redemption 2, it's widely regarded as one of the best games of 2018 -- and it's no doubt going to appear on many an "all-time best Xbox games" list.

You can buy the One S bundled with other games, but the list price is $299. At $215, this deal is only a little higher than some of the best of Black Friday.

