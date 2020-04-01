Get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $570

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung has already released its new flagship Galaxy S20, so why are we still talking about the Galaxy S10? Well, it turns out that the S10 lineup (which includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus) isn't going anywhere. Samsung is keeping all three handsets around, has dropped their prices, and is even is adding some features borrowed from the new Galaxy S20 lineup (but I'll get to that in a moment). Right now, the deal is even a little sweeter, since you can get the at Daily Steals when you use discount code CNETGST at checkout.

The phone is new and comes in its retail packaging, but the box has previously been opened. It's $130 off the regular $700 Daily Steals price, and the discount holds up if you look at other retailers -- it's currently $700 at Amazon, for example. It's factory unlocked, so you can take this phone to any GSM or CDMA carrier.

But this new discount is not the only reason to grab last year's phone. The new Galaxy S20 feels, in many ways, like a showcase for the new 108-megapixel camera and the new camera software. But what if you could get most of the camera stuff on an S10? That changes the economics. Samsung is currently rolling out an update to the Galaxy S10 lineup that gives last year's phones many of the same camera features that were introduced in the new S20. Top of the list: S10 owners are getting the Single Take mode that shoots a series of shots with a single press of the shutter -- a regular photo, video clip, ultrawide and more.

And that's just scratching the surface. S10 owners are also getting the new Night Hyperlapse mode, as well as a pro video setting that lets you tweak ISO, shutter speed, and exposure levels. There's more coming in the update as well. For more details, read all about the Galaxy S20's camera features arriving on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The bottom line: If you would like to explore the new camera features of the Galaxy S20 on the cheap, getting the Galaxy S10 Plus from Daily Steals is a smart way to do it.

