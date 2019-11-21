Angela Lang/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debuted earlier this year at $950. It's currently on sale for $750 at a variety of stores: Best Buy, Walmart and others. Amazon, however, is currently offering the Galaxy Note 10 with free Galaxy Buds for $749.99. Those true-wireless earbuds would normally cost you $130 extra. (Samsung proper is also offering the free Buds, with six months of Spotify Premium to boot.) But, wait, there's more: You can get this for less -- possibly way less.

Stay with me, because this requires some explanation. There are two potential discounts available, both of them hinging on the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card -- which, among other things, offers 5% cash back on nearly all Amazon purchases. If you don't already have that card (and here's hoping you don't), you can get a $100 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. Apply that to your Note 10 purchase and it knocks the price down to $650.

Here's where it gets good: Right now, Amazon is offering a total of 20% cash back on select Samsung devices. And, indeed, when you add the "Note 10 w/ Free Galaxy Buds" to your cart, this is what you should see at checkout (assuming the Amazon Visa is your selected payment method):

So, that's $650 minus 20%, which brings you to a net total of $520. Incidentally, this should also work with the "Note 10 Plus w/ Free Galaxy Buds" (currently $850, then $750 with the gift card and $600 after the cash back).

Remember, though, that cash back isn't a time-of-purchase discount; it's money you get back later in the form of credit on your Visa.

I'm not planning to buy the Note 10 myself, so I haven't seen this purchase through to completion; I've gone as far as the checkout page, as shown in the above screenshot. It's possible there's an exception or exclusion I'm not privy to. But if I'm reading everything correctly, anyone who doesn't yet have the Amazon Prime Rewards card stands to save a huge bundle on the Note 10 and score a free pair of Galaxy Buds in the process.

