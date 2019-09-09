Angela Lang/CNET

Maybe it's because Apple's announcing new iPhones tomorrow, or maybe it's because Samsung phone prices always see a drop after launch (though not usually this soon). Whatever the case, this is notable for anyone who's been eyeballing a Note. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Microsoft Store (via eBay) has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB for $799.99. That's $150 off the regular price. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

To put that in some perspective, Best Buy currently has the Note 10 on sale for $849.99 -- but only if you activate service with Sprint. Choose AT&T or Verizon and the phone will run you $899.99. Without activation: The regular $949.99 price.

The beauty of an unlocked phone, of course, one that doesn't tie you to any particular carrier (especially a Big Four), is that you can shop around for the best deal and choose from a wider variety of options. Mint Mobile, for example, offers some affordable packages when you prepay for three, six or 12 months at a time.

If, somehow, a 6.3-inch screen isn't big enough for you, the Microsoft Store also has the unlocked Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB for $919.99, a savings of $180.

These are, of course, new phones, not refurbs. (It's really too early for the latter.) Months from now, I'm certain you'll be able to save even more on a refurbished Note 10 -- you can currently get a mint-condition refurbished Galaxy Note 9 for $570, for example -- but right now this is the deal to beat.

In case you missed all the hubbub last month, the Note 10 (and 10 Plus) debuted to glowing reviews. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt called the Plus "the best Samsung phone in years."

As the Cheapskate, it's hard for me to recommend spending this kind of money for any phone -- not when there are such great alternatives priced significantly lower. (For examples, look no further than CNET's roundup of the best budget phones.)

That said, a $150 (or $180) savings is nothing to sneeze at, especially when applied to one of the hottest phones on the market.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: This top-rated Bluetooth speaker is only how much?

Vtin

I don't know how anybody makes money on a deal like this, but heavy competition and oversaturated markets are your gain. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Topyo Pro has the Vtin R4 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 speaker for $10.99 with promo code ZXCYAJ82.

This is the speaker you put in the bathroom so you can listen to music in the shower. Or in the garage for podcasts while you do... garage things. Or in your beach/pool/park bag. You get the idea. It's IPX5-rated for water resistance (meaning it's not waterproof, despite what it says in the product headline) and promises an impressive 24 hours of playtime on a charge.

It also has a microphone for speakerphone calls and an also-impressive 24-month warranty. OK, but... sound quality? I don't know, because I haven't tried this one.

Buyers collectively rated the speaker 4.5 stars out of 5, and although both Fakespot and ReviewMeta suggest that a portion of those ratings are questionable, they differ regarding how many. My take: Keep your expectations in check and you're likely to be amazed at what your $11 bought you.

