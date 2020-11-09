Get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A11 phone for $130

Samsung

In the market for a super-affordable phone, but want to stick with a known brand? I got you: Samsung just marked the . That's $50 off the original price and about $30 below where it's been selling the past few months.

For what it's worth, (but with an in-stock date of Nov. 18). You could use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card to get 5% back, effectively bringing the price down to $125. (Don't have one? If you're a Prime subscriber, grab it and score a $100 Amazon gift card. That would shave the initial price down to just $31.56, then $30 after the 5% cash back.)

What the heck is the Galaxy A11? It's part of the entry-level lineup Samsung introduced earlier this year. But the specs don't seem all that entry-level to me: 6.4-inch screen, 32GB of expandable (via microSD) storage, three rear cameras, USB-C, a fingerprint reader and a 4,000-mAh battery.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, and Amazon's user ratings are all but useless because they encompass a whopping nine different phones. And you can't sort the reviews to show just the A11.

That said, it's a Samsung, and therefore probably decent at a minimum. The key question is whether it will work with your carrier of choice, because although the product page lists the compatible 4G LTE bands, it doesn't specifically call out networks (for the unlocked model, that is).

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the midrange phone to beat

The Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender is on sale for $15 (save $10)

Magic Bullet

Smoothie for one? Just toss everything into the Magic Bullet and blend away. When you're done, drink right out of the tumbler. It normally sells for $25, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . Shipping will cost you unless your cart hits $35, otherwise you can opt for free in-store pickup.

This is about as basic as blenders get. So basic, in fact, that it appears the cup doesn't come with a lid -- something to consider if you like your smoothies to go.

Thankfully, there are lots of compatible accessories for this model, including . If you're looking for an affordable, easy-to-clean personal blender, this is hard to beat.

