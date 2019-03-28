Get an unlocked Moto X4 phone for $130

Josh Miller/CNET

This is something of a rerun, because just a few weeks ago the Moto X4 was on sale bundled with a month of Cricket service. Today, it's just the phone -- with a lower price.

As I've said many times, it's pretty crazy to spend $750 to $1,000 for a phone when you can pay a fraction of the price for one that's pretty damn good.

Witness the Motorola Moto X4, which now qualifies as an "older" model (because it arrived way back in December 2017, gasp) but still rocks -- especially at this price, one of the lowest to date.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon Prime subscribers can get the unlocked Motorola Moto X4 (32GB) for just $129.99. I first spotted this late yesterday, so I'm not sure how much longer this deal will be active. Could be days, could be hours.

Because the phone is unlocked and capable of working on both CDMA and GSM networks, you can take it to just about any carrier: AT&T, Cricket, Mint Mobile, Verizon, whoever. In fact, if you already have a number, you can port it to Sprint and get an entire year of service for free.

As for the X4, I've used one (sparsely) as a backup phone and I like its design and performance. Here are some key things to know:

It has a USB-C port instead of Micro-USB (yay!). The latter deserves a special place in hell, the former is the future.



It has a headphone jack (yay!).



It has a dual-lens rear camera that does a solid job creating bokeh effects.



It has an expansion slot for adding tons more storage on the cheap.



It's extremely water-resistant, able to survive a dunk for up to 30 minutes.



What's not so great about the phone? According to CNET's Motorola Moto X4 review, the camera can be slow to load and has a few issues with wide-angle images.

To that I'll add that the X4 doesn't support wireless charging, though I stand by this $13 accessory that adds the capability.

Bottom line: If you want a midrange phone but can afford only a budget one, this is the deal to beat.

Now playing: Watch this: Motorola's Moto X4 packs a boatload of AI goodies





CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!