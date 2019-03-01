Get an unlocked iPhone X for $750

Remember when the iPhone X debuted in late 2017? "A $1,000 phone?! It'll be a cold day in..." Ah, so you do remember.

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the unlocked Apple iPhone X (64GB) for $749.99 shipped when you choose the "activate later" option. That's $250 off and one of the best iPhone X deals I can recall seeing.

As you've probably noticed on the product page, you also have the option of getting the phone for $699.99 -- but that's if you activate it with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. My advice: Buy it outright, then take it to a carrier with cheaper rates. You'll save in the long run, and you'll have the option of switching carriers anytime you want.

The elephant in this particular room is the iPhone XR, which also runs $750 for the unlocked 64GB model. Personally, I think they're both great phones, but there are a few key differences.

The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the XR has a 6.1-inch LCD. They're both gorgeous. I'd say size is the only factor that's changed. The iPhone X has dual rear cameras, which allows for real 2x optical zoom and some sweet bokeh (portrait effect) photography. The XR's single rear camera, meanwhile, is limited to digital zoom, though its software-based bokeh mode is surprisingly good.

The XR also has slightly better battery life and support for dual-SIM technology. Beyond all that, the two are pretty darn similar. Read CNET's iPhone X review ("Still a contender") and iPhone XR review ("The best iPhone value in years") to learn more.

Now playing: Watch this: The iPhone X makes a comeback, catch it while you can

I'll just leave it at this: If you've been wanting an iPhone X, here's your very rare chance to save big -- without having to sign up for an extended lease and/or service agreement.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Score a sweet deal on a Sam's Club membership

Do you have a Sam's Club warehouse store near you? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Groupon is offering a one-year Sam's Club membership and $10 e-gift card for $35. Regular price for the membership alone: $45.

Pro tip: Cash-back service Ebates is currently offering 6 percent back on Groupon purchases, so that would bring your net total to just below $33.

Note that although the e-gift card is delivered electronically, it can be used for both in-store and online purchases. The membership package also includes a separate $15 e-gift card for use exclusively online and $10 off your first produce purchase of at least $10. All told, then, this $35 purchase is worth $80.

Bonus deal No. 2: Get Hooked on Phonics (literally and figuratively) for free

Happy Read Across America Day! Do you have little ones who are still learning their words? Today only, Hooked on Phonics is offering a free one-year Learn to Read digital subscription. Regular price: $40. Or get a lifetime subscription for just $10! (Regular price: $50.)

Designed for ages three to seven, the Hooked on Phonics app (which is available for Android, iOS, Amazon tablets and web browsers) provides a mix of instructional videos, practice games and illustrated stories.

If you choose the free year, your subscription will not automatically renew -- but I'd put a reminder in your calendar just in case.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!