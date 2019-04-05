Get an unlocked iPhone X for $700

Best Buy's latest flash sale is under way, and, wow, there are some solid deals to be had. For example, could you use a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV for $100?

Or have you been wisely waiting for an iPhone X deal? Because, as you'll no doubt recall, when it debuted in 2017 with a $1,000 price tag, we were all, like, "Yeah, no."

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the unlocked Apple iPhone X (64GB) in silver or space gray for $699.99 shipped when you choose the "activate later" option. That's $300 off -- and an even better deal than just a few weeks ago, when it was on sale for $750.

As you've probably noticed on the product page, you also have the option of getting the phone for $649.99 -- but that's if you activate it with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. My advice: Buy it outright, then take it to a carrier with cheaper rates. You'll save in the long run, and you'll have the option of switching carriers anytime you want.

The elephant in this particular room is the iPhone XR, which runs $750 for the unlocked 64GB model. Personally, I think they're both great phones, but there are a few key differences.

The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the XR has a 6.1-inch LCD. They're both gorgeous. I'd say size is the only factor that's changed. The iPhone X has dual rear cameras, which allows for real 2x optical zoom and some sweet bokeh (portrait effect) photography. The XR's single rear camera, meanwhile, is limited to digital zoom, though its software-based bokeh mode is surprisingly good.

The XR also has slightly better battery life and support for dual-SIM technology. Beyond all that, the two are pretty darn similar. Read CNET's iPhone X review ("Still a contender") and iPhone XR review ("The best iPhone value in years") to learn more.

I'll just leave it at this: If you've been wanting an iPhone X, here's your very rare chance to save big -- without having to sign up for an extended lease and/or service agreement.

Game time! Get The Witness (Win/Mac) for free

The tagline: "You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you." Sounds a little like the classic Myst, doesn't it?

It does, and there's no question The Witness shares some DNA with that beloved game. It normally sells for $40, but for a limited time, Epic Games is offering The Witness (Win/Mac) for free.

To get the freebie, you'll need an Epic Games account and the accompanying client software. Other than that: no strings attached.

Here's what you need to know about The Witness, at least according to GameSpot's extremely enthusiastic (9/10) review: It's a clever, gorgeous open-world puzzle adventure, but it's also very challenging -- so bring your thinking cap.

The Good Earth for a great price

The Good Earth is one of my all-time favorite books. Seriously, top five. The ebook edition usually sells for $11 all by itself, which is what makes this such a tremendous deal.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering The Good Earth Trilogy (Kindle Edition) for $3.99. That nets you the two sequels as well: Sons and A House Divided.

I don't want to spoil anything about this book, other than to say if you like historical fiction, you won't be disappointed. And if you like fiction, you won't be disappointed. Like stories? The printed word? You won't be disappointed. Best $4 you'll spend all week, truly.

