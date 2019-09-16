Juan Garzon / CNET

Fans of Google phones have undoubtedly heard the news: The Google Pixel 4 is coming -- and probably soon. That could explain why we're starting to see deals on the Google Pixel 3 lineup. Resellers need to clear out their inventory to make way for the new models.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Alldayzip (via Rakuten) has the Google Pixel 3A XL (64GB) in Clearly White for $378 when you apply promo code AD69 at checkout. Note that you must have a Rakuten account in order to use that code. Also note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The last time I ran a Pixel 3A XL deal was just a couple months ago, when it was $410 for a refurb. Here, you're getting one that's new and factory unlocked, meaning you can take it to just about any carrier. (AT&T Prepaid for $25 per month, anyone?)

It's hard to believe this Pixel is only a couple months old, having debuted back in May. At $479, it was Google's "budget" answer to the popular Pixel 3, offering the same great camera and battery life, but without the water resistance or wireless charging. (But: headphone jack!)

You'll want to read Lynn La's Google Pixel 3A XL review for all the details. Basically, this is an excellent midrange phone that's now edging toward the budget end of the price spectrum. Even though the Pixel 4 is coming, it'll arrive with flagship pricing. It might be next year until we see a Pixel 4A.

Your thoughts?

Read more: These are the best phones for 2019

Now playing: Watch this: Google goes 'budget' with Pixel 3A and 3A XL

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Google Pixel 3A XL (purple-ish) $472 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.