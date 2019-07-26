CNET

Happy Friday, cheeps! A few quick housekeeping notes: First, my summer vacation starts next Tuesday, so Cheapskate duties will be in the hands of my super-savvy CNET colleagues. When I return, be ready for big news regarding the next Cheapskate Mystery Box! It's happening, and soon.

Second, you've probably noticed this sentence in recent posts: "Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page." That's a required-by-law disclosure indicating that some of the links I include may be "affiliate" links, meaning CNET may earn a small commission if you end up clicking one and then buying something. A version of that disclosure has long been on my deal posts; the language is just moving up the page. (A version of that same disclosure appears on all other CNET stories and reviews that link out to external retailers.)

Here's the important part: Those links aren't story drivers. I don't write about a particular product or deal solely for purposes of affiliate revenue. I write about them because they're awesome (or at least pretty good), regardless of whether CNET gets an affiliate benefit. That said, those links are important in allowing CNET to continue delivering content for free. But they don't benefit me personally, and they don't add any cost to you. And that's true whether it's Prime Day, Black Friday or just any day of the year. Check out my full Cheapskate FAQ for even more information on how I choose the deals you see here everyday.

As always, if you have questions or concerns, leave a comment here (or email me) and I'll be glad to address them. Thanks for listening!

Today's deal: These phones are Pixel-perfect

To say that the Pixel 3A has been a Google superstar is a bit of an understatement: The phone helped double Google Pixel sales in the last quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a popular, fast-selling phone, deals have been rare -- especially on unlocked models that don't force you into activation with a Big Four carrier.

But I've managed to score you a discount, with only the tiniest of caveats. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Grade-A refurbished Google Pixel 3A for $364.99 when you apply promo code CNET3A at checkout.

You can also use that same link to choose the larger Pixel 3A XL for $409.99, but you'll need to use promo code CNET3AXL. These phones normally sell for $399 and $479, respectively.

Yes, they're refurbished, but about as close to new as you can get (hence the "Grade A" rating). Remember, these phones hit the streets just over two months ago, so basically what you're getting here is a car that was driven off the lot, but never really had any miles put on. And although you don't get retail packaging, you do get a 6-month Google warranty.

What's more, they're unlocked, so you can take them to just about any carrier: AT&T, Cricket, Mint Mobile, Verizon, Tello, etc.

Beyond that, I'll refer you to Lynn La's Google Pixel 3A review and her Pixel 3A XL review. TL;DR: She gave very high marks to both models.

Daily Steals informed me that they have a fairly limited number of these, so if you think you might want one, act fast. As I've noted countless times before, the best deals tend to sell out quickly.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Save $350 on the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop

Hard to believe, but it's already back-to-school time -- and laptop deals are here to prove it. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last Office Depot has the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch Core i7 laptop for $579.99. Regular price: $929.99. (Pro tip: Start your purchase at Rakuten and score 5% cash back, bringing your net cost down to $551.)

In addition to that very peppy processor, the IdeaPad features a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) and a keyboard wide enough to accommodate a numeric keypad.

However, while it can lay flat (for some reason), it can't pivot any further for tent- or tablet-mode duty -- probably because it also lacks a touchscreen.

If that's not a deal-breaker (I've honestly never seen the value of having a touchscreen on a laptop), this is a great price on a powerful portable.

