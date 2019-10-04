Juan Garzon/CNET

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are coming soon -- very soon. Oct. 15, to be precise. That means Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals are coming, well, now. Case in point: For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB for as low as $499.99 when you activate service. (The promo page says $549.99, but when you click through, you'll see that that's the price for AT&T and Verizon; if you choose Sprint, it's $499.99.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Depending on which carrier you choose, that's as much as $400 off the original price of Google's current flagship. (Remember: It won't be the current one much longer.)

I'm no expert when it comes to the Android phones, so let me refer you to CNET's Google Pixel 3 review and Pixel 3 XL review. TL;DR? The former was found to be "the best Android phone of 2018," and one of only three phones to receive a CNET Editors' Choice nod last year. The latter was hailed as "everything we love about the Pixel 3 on a bigger screen."

Read more: The best Android phones for 2019

It's worth noting that if you prefer to take the phone to a different carrier, you can choose the "activate later" option and buy it for $599.99 -- still a solid deal, though not the absolute best I've seen.

In fact, unless you absolutely positively want this phone right now, I advise you to wait. Once the Pixel 4 models are announced, it's a safe bet that Pixel 3 deals will get even better.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Google Pixel 3 (64GB, clearly white) $529 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.