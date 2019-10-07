Angela Lang/CNET

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are coming soon -- very soon. Oct. 15, to be precise. That means Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals are coming, well, now. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals via Rakuten has the unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB for $399.99 with promo code SAVE15. If all this sounds a little familiar, it's because I wrote about a similar Google Pixel 3 XL deal just a few days ago -- but that larger model will run you at least $500, with carrier activation. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Remarkably, the Pixel 3 sold for $800 when it debuted one year ago this month. So consider this a lesson in phone economics: Many a flagship model will see price cuts as high as 50% by the time its successor rolls around. A week from now, the Pixel 4 may well roll out with a similar $800 price tag. A year from now, I fully expect to be writing this headline: "Get an unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $400."

That said, once that Pixel 4 announcement happens, we may yet see even bigger discounts on the Pixel 3 models. So if you've waited this long, you might want to wait even a little longer. On the other hand, you might be left only with refurbished Pixels, something to consider if you prefer new and the accompanying full warranty.

While you're mulling that over, check out CNET's Google Pixel 3 review, which dubbed this "the best Android phone of 2018." Meanwhile, if you're looking for inexpensive service for it, check out this insanely good Ultra Mobile deal (12 months for $126).

