Get an unlocked Galaxy S20 for $660 (save $340)

Cheap phones come to those who wait, I always say. Witness the iPhone XR, which debuted two years ago at $749 and can now be had for just $499. And then there's the Galaxy S20, the Samsung flagship that arrived earlier this year with a $1,000 starting price.

You were wise to sit tight. For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the unlocked . That's just about the lowest price I've seen not involving cash back or some kind of rebate. It's available in blue, gray or pink.

Not sure yet whether this is the right phone for you? Read CNET's Galaxy S20 review to find out. One big complaint was the $1,000 price tag, but this deal certainly softens that blow.

If you don't mind waiting a bit, there's a deal that's arguably even better: The . All three colors are out of stock at this writing, but you can still make the buy at that price. Expected availability is two to four weeks, according to B&H. Everything you need to know about that model can be found in CNET's Galaxy S20 Plus review.

These deals prove my oft-repeated adage up top: You should never, ever buy a new phone when it's released, because prices will always come down. That S20 Plus is literally $500 less than it was back in April, with absolutely zero strings attached to that discount. Buy it and take it to the no-contract GSM carrier of your choice. ( is one great option of many.)

Learn Microsoft Office with this free ebook

Is Microsoft Office still an important job skill? If it's between you and a candidate who doesn't know how to use the suite, the position might just go to you.

There are countless ways to learn it, but sometimes nothing beats a good old-fashioned book. Like this one: For a limited time, you can get from TradePub. The only requirement is a work email address or connection to your LinkedIn account.

The ebook teaches you everything you need to know about using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Access. It has illustrated explanations and real-world usage examples.

This 10,000-mAh power bank is just $10 right now

I was planning to include this in yesterday's deal roundup, but the promo code wasn't active in time. But it is now: For a limited time, and while supplies last (there are about 2,000, I'm told), Amazon seller Onetek US has the with promo code NLTTXUZC. That's 50% off the regular price.

This compact mobile charger sports three ports: an 18-watt USB-C with PD, an 18-watt USB Type-A that supports QuickCharge 3.0 and a Micro-USB for charging the charger (though you can also use the USB-C port for that).

As you'd expect, though, it's BYO wall plug. Need some help there? This with the on-page 15%-off coupon and promo code 20WPDMFICTL.

