Get an unlocked 128GB iPhone 7 for $499.99

Back to business. Let's talk phones.

I'm not spending $1,000 or more for one -- not now, not ever. So, yeah, no iPhone X for me. No iPhone 8, either, not with its starting price of $700.

But last year's flagship? The one that, until a couple weeks ago, was the premium iPhone? I might be game for one of those -- especially now that there are deals to be had.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, TechRabbit has the refurbished unlocked iPhone 7 (128GB) for $499.99 shipped. when you apply promo code CNETIP7 at checkout. That's for the Verizon model, which will also work with GSM networks (namely AT&T, T-Mobile and their various MVNOs).

Prefer Sprint? HAAAAAA-ha-ha-ha-ha-haaaaa! Oh. You were serious. In that case, TechRabbit has the Sprint version for the same price with the same code.

Let me note that you can also get the 32GB model for $439.99 shipped or the 256GB model for $559.99, either version, all using the same promo code.

Much as I was tempted to lead with the $439.99 option, I'm not sure 32GB is enough storage. It's certainly better than 16GB, but still too easy to fill quickly. I think 128GB is the sweet spot -- more than ample for the vast majority of users. I'm actually getting by just fine on 64GB. That's because I don't store a big music or photo library locally; everything's in the cloud.

As for the phone itself, you probably know everything you need to -- but here's CNET's review in case you don't.

The big question is whether you're willing to tolerate light signs of use (in the form of minor scuffs or scratches) and a shorter warranty (90 days) in exchange for fairly substantial savings. This same iPhone -- the 128GB model -- cost $749 just a year ago.

It's tempting. Me, I'm unwilling to give up a headphone jack, at least for now, and I prefer a larger screen -- so I'm sticking with my 6S Plus as long as possible. It's plenty fast, takes decent pictures, does everything I need it to...and it's paid for.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Small, portable projectors have improved considerably in recent years. Case in point: the Nebula Mars is no larger than a lunchbox, yet produces a super-bright HD image and big sound courtesy of dual JBL speakers. It normally sells for $599, but today only you can get a Nebula Mars portable projector for $449 shipped.

The good news: The Mars has built-in apps, meaning you don't necessarily have to pair it with, say, your phone or tablet. The bad news: Those apps are currently limited to Netflix, TED Talks and YouTube -- and the Netflix implementation is a little wonky. (The UI makes it difficult to select a season and episode of a TV show.) However, the sound is outstanding, and the battery can give you a full three hours of projection time.

The 1,280 x 800 native resolution technically qualifies as HD, and although images are just a touch soft, they looked pretty darn good to me. Read CNET's review for a much deeper dive.

Bonus deal No. 2: Ready to jump into the wonderful world of wireless charging? (Here's how to add the capability to your existing iPhone if you want.) You'll need a charging pad.

Like this one: For a limited time, Choetech is offering its Type C Wireless Qi Charging Pad for $8.99 shipped when you apply discount code KYW4W77ZT6ZN at checkout. It sells for $15.99 on Amazon, where it earned a 4.3-star average from some 300 buyers. It features a USB-C connector, but comes with a USB-C-to-USB-A cable for connecting to older ports if needed.