Get an RGB gaming keyboard for $27

Pictek

Gaming keyboards don't come cheap. Some of the best feature high-quality keys with mechanical switches -- like the Cherry MX -- that improve gameplay with N-key rollover and anti-ghosting technology. They might light up like a Fourth of July fireworks show with programmable RGB lights. And a desktop control panel often lets you create virtually unlimited macros. If you want some gaming keyboard goodness without all the expense, there's right now. Regularly $33, you can get the lower price by applying the coupon on the product page and adding discount code BI9WT2HV at checkout.

You'll need to set your expectations; this isn't going to be a Corsair K70 or a Razer Huntsman Elite (both of which you can read about in our list of best gaming keyboards for 2020). But you do get quite a bit for your $27 nonetheless. Pictek describes the keys as "mechanical feeling," which essentially means they're not as mushy as a typical membrane keyboard -- but don't look for the clicky feel of a Cherry MX Red switch. On the other hand, the keyboard has 25 keys' worth of anti-ghosting support -- meaning you can hit 25 keys at once and they'll all register -- and the keycaps are removable for easy cleaning.

The keyboard features a row of dedicated media controls with a volume wheel, along with a set of programmable quick-access buttons along the top. The key wells are backlit, with a dozen programmable lighting modes for the RGBs. Don't want the lighting? You can disable them entirely.

There's even a convenient little phone tray that slides out of the back of the keyboard. Too bad it doesn't also offer charging, but that's a bit too much to ask for a $27 gaming keyboard with RGB lighting.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 PC games that'll make you a better racer