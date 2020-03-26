Sarah Tew/CNET

Remember when a new phone was the big news? Seems forever ago. But it was literally just last month that Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 lineup, with a starting price of $1,000. As always with flagship launches, I advised either scooping up last year's model at a discount or waiting for the inevitable price drop on the new one.

I didn't think the latter would happen this quickly, or this heavily, but here we are: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy (via eBay) has the open-box . You'll see that price when you add it to your cart. Shipping is free, but sales tax may apply.

If you're thinking "open-box" is code for "someone mud-wrestled with it strapped to their boot and then returned it," you're only partially right. These are most likely devices that people bought and then returned (for one reason or another) within Best Buy's 14-day window, which is why they're not designated recertified or refurbished. They don't need to be. They should still be good as new. (They're listed here as "excellent" condition.)

Indeed, the batteries can't possibly have more than a week or two of use under their belts, and the phones are still covered by a full one-year Samsung warranty, according to Best Buy. The only potential shortcoming is that you may not get the original warranty card (no biggie, just register it online), manual (again, find it online) or box.

Still prefer new-new to like-new? Best Buy proper currently has the , a full $200 off last month's price. (You can save another $50 by activating the phone with AT&T or Verizon or another $100 if you activate with Sprint, but I say skip activation and then take it to a lower-cost carrier.)

Not sure yet whether this is the right phone for you? Read CNET's Galaxy S20 review to find out. One big complaint was the $1,000 price tag, but this deal certainly softens that blow.

With all the uncertainty in the world right now, I don't know if anyone is shopping for new phones -- especially flagship phones. I do know that $320 is a huge saving on a model that was introduced just last month.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best phones of 2020

Get a 2-pack of Echo Show 5 smart displays for $110

QVC

Right now I really, really wish I'd given my parents an Echo Show so we could more easily video-call. If you're having that same hankering, here's a pretty inexpensive solution: For a limited time, and while supplies last, QVC has a . If it's your first QVC purchase, use promo code WELCOME to knock that down to $99.96.

The current price for an Echo Show 5 is $90, though it frequently goes on sale for $20-$30 less. Assuming you're able to use the code, $100 for two rivals Black Friday pricing.

QVC's deal also includes two vouchers, each good for a variety of extras like a three-month Yoga International subscription and three-month America's Test Kitchen subscription.

Although the Echo Show 5's 5.5-inch screen is perhaps better suited to a nightstand than a kitchen, it's still an excellent smart device and a super-easy way to connect with friends and family. (You can use the Alexa app or Skype for video calls.)

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S20 vs. S20 Plus: Which Samsung phone to buy

