Get an LG Urbane smartwatch for $87.95

When the LG Watch Urbane made its debut back in 2015, many reviewers swooned over its gorgeous styling and dazzling display.

But, ouch, the price: The Urbane sold for $349, though it wasn't long before prices dipped below $200 and refurbs started to appear for around $150.

Today, however, I give you the best price I've seen for this model: While supplies last, A4C has the refurbished LG Watch Urbane W150 for $87.95 shipped. That's for the silver model with a leather wristband. (Pro tip: Ebates users can knock another 3 percent off that price via cashback.)

Just to clarify, this is the original Urbane, not the newer V10.

I spent some time with this watch when it first came out, and it's a beauty. I loved the silver bezel, loved the black leather strap, loved the eye-popping 1.3-inch color screen. That said, in case it's not obvious from the photo, the design definitely skews toward men's wrists. So does the size.

Although the watch runs on Android Wear, that software is compatible with iPhones. The good news is that it works. The bad news: it works in a very limited way. You can get notifications from your phone, but you can't respond to most of them. And you can't install third-party apps or watchfaces, either.

Even so, if notifications are your main driver -- and they're certainly the main reason I wear a smartwatch -- the Urbane makes a decent enough iPhone companion. It offers lots of fitness features, too.

Although it's a bit outdated, CNET's LG Watch Urbane review will tell you more about the particulars. Scott Stein's conclusion at the time: "The best of Android Wear." Meanwhile, nearly 700 Amazon buyers rated the Urbane 4.2 stars out of 5.

The watch is backed by a 90-day A4C warranty. That's ample time to determine whether it's in good working order and the battery can get you through a full day (which, let's face it, is the best you can hope for with most smartwatches).

For about the same price, I still think a refurb Samsung Gear Fit 2 is the best option for Android users -- but it's not what I would call stylish. If you want a wrist companion that looks good while still delivering notifications, step-tracking, heart-rate monitoring and more, this is tough to beat.

Bonus deal: How much do you love coffee? Enough to wait 10 minutes for a pot of pour-over drip? Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Behmor Connected Coffee Brewer for $94, plus $5 for shipping. It lists for $299 and sells elsewhere for $170-$200.

Because I know zero about the product, and because I'd sooner part with my right arm than give up my Keurig (don't judge me, coffee snobs), I'm going to send you straight to CNET's review of the Behmor. Verdict: "An excellent, expensive brewer with surprisingly useful smarts."

Chuwi

Yep, smarts: This coffeemaker can be operated by app, one that allows you to adjust things like water temperature, water flow and presoak time. I can't say this is my, er, cup of tea, but it's definitely a great deal on a top-rated product.

Bonus deal No. 2: A desktop charging hub is a really handy item to keep on your desk, kitchen counter, nightstand, wherever. And if you own a device that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology, you should make sure your hub does as well.

Like this one: For a limited time, Chuwi (via Amazon) has the HiDock four-port USB desktop charger for $17.99 when you apply discount code SA5OKML9 at checkout. Regular price: $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

This AC-powered hub offers two noteworthy features. First, it has one Quick Charge 3.0 port, clearly marked in orange. (The other three: 2.4A smart ports.) Second, all the ports are protected by covers that open to create a stand for your phone! And you know I love anything that doubles as a stand. (This can actually hold two phones, one on either side.)