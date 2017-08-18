Get an LG 360 Cam for $70

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Want to capture a 360-degree photo? Many apps allow you to do that, but you have to take multiple shots while turning in place, then hope that the software does a decent job stitching all those shots together. The results can be a bit wonky, to say the least.

And 360-degree video? That requires a special camera, plain and simple.

LG 360 Cam

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the LG 360 Cam LGR105 for $70 shipped when you apply promo code CNET360 at checkout. Civilians pay $79.99. That's already a solid deal, but I finagled an extra $10 off for you, my friends!

Although this is listed as "new," technically it's "new - open box." According to Daily Steals, that means the packaging might have been damaged, but the contents are brand new.

The LG 360 Cam is a slim handheld camera with dual lenses: one in front, one in back, each with a 200-degree angle of view -- more than enough to give you a full 360.

It has no screen, just two buttons: shutter release and power. The former allows for simple point-and-shoot photos. Everything else requires the LG Cam Manager mobile app, available for iOS and Android. The app pairs with the camera to control settings and preview and review your shots.

Although the camera comes with 4GB of internal storage, that won't last you long. Thankfully, there's a microSD slot, so you can add plenty more storage on the cheap. (It's not hard to find a 32GB card for $12-13.)

I haven't tried one of these myself, but I can see the appeal of bringing one on vacation, or using it at a wedding or other memorable event. Be sure to read CNET's review to get the full scoop, keeping in mind it's a bit over a year old. I'm not sure if LG has addressed any of the software-specific complaints, but the apps have been updated since the review appeared.

Given that most 360-degree cameras cost at least $100 (with many models priced $200 and up), I think $70 is pretty tempting.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Your turn! For reasons I won't bore you with, I had to queue up the main deal in advance -- but wasn't able to line up an advance bonus deal. That's okay, because I know from past experience that Cheapskate readers are awesome deal-finders. So today I open the comment floor to you: Share something cool (and cheap, natch) with your fellow cheapskates! I'm looking forward to checking out your finds. In the meantime, have a safe and peaceful weekend, and I'll see you back here on Monday.