It makes me chuckle when I think of the iPhone XR as Apple's "budget" iPhone, because $750 is still insanely expensive. That said, the XR delivers a ton of bang for the buck, which is why CNET dubbed it "the best iPhone value in years."

Of course, if you want a better price, you'll have to jump on a buy-one-get-one deal or do a trade-in or rope yourself into a lengthy lease arrangement... right?

Wrong! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Boost Mobile has the iPhone XR (64GB) for $649.99. At this writing, all six colors are available. You can also get it with 128GB for $699 or 256GB for $799.99 -- basically a $100 savings across the board.

Pro tip: Be sure to use a cash-back service before making this purchase! Ebates is currently offering 4 percent back at Boost Mobile, while TopCashback will give you 8 percent. I don't see any language at either site indicating sale items are excluded. So if you're able to snag, say, 8 percent back, that would bring your net cost down to just $598!

Once your phone arrives, you simply choose a Boost Mobile plan. These start at $35 per month for a single line, with discounts available for multiple lines.

Okay, now for the big question: What if you want to ditch Boost for another carrier? You'll want to read the carrier's unlocking policy for full details, but the upshot is you can get the XR fully unlocked only after you've been with Boost for at least 12 months.

Could you, however, switch to another Sprint-powered carrier, like Virgin Mobile or Sprint proper? That's not entirely clear. If you think that's something you might want to do, I'd call Boost and investigate before buying.

My two cents: This is the best deal to date on an iPhone XR (especially if you're able to leverage a cash-back option), and Boost offers some pretty competitive monthly rates.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Judging by the speed at which the USB-C cable deal sold out the other day, y'all like some cheap cables! So here's an option for the Apple crowd.

For a limited time, and while supplies last (I have no idea how much inventory this seller has), Curry Direct via Amazon has a six-pack of braided MFi-certified Lightning cables (black and blue) for $10.49. That's after applying promo code CBC757ZP at checkout.

Six cables for $10! And they come in different lengths: two each of 3-foot, 6-foot and 10-foot. They're nylon braided for durability and tangle resistance, and they're backed by a lifetime warranty.

Though it's hard to tell from the photo, the Lightning connector looks slim enough to be able to fit the charging hole in most cases -- but it's tough to say for sure. The big question mark is whether these really provide faster charging than standard cables, as the vendor promises. That's also tough to say for sure -- but if you look at the black version of the product, there's a lot more explanation within the photos.

Alas, the code works only for the black and blue units.

