Get an HP Spectre x2 for $399.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

2:18 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

As you know, because I'm a broken record, my feathers are perpetually ruffled by by Microsoft's Surface line -- or at least the marketing for it -- because how can a tablet replace your laptop if it doesn't come with a keyboard?

Sure, I can add a keyboard, but for well over $100. Insulting.

Enlarge Image HP

That's why I was hoping HP's Spectre x2 would make a bigger splash when it debuted last year around this time, because it offered a Surface-style computing experience with that all-important keyboard already included.

The splash was small, for reasons I don't fully understand, but weak sales then equals a great deal now: While supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished HP Spectre x2 for $399.99 shipped -- by far the lowest price I've seen. (Groupon has it for the same price, but you'll very likely be on the hook for sales tax. Not so here, unless you live in Florida.)

I have it on good authority that there's a pretty small inventory of these, so if you're interested, don't wait.

The Spectre x2 not only has a cool name, it also delivers some pretty nice specs: Intel Skylake Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1,920x1,080-pixel touchscreen (spanning 12 inches).

There's good news and there's bad news: You get a USB-C port on either side, but connecting any legacy devices means using an included dongle/adapter.

Of particular interest, the x2 supports Verizon 4G LTE, so if you want mobile connectivity without using, say, your phone as a hotspot, you've got the option.

Oh, and the keyboard -- did I mention it's included? Use it when you need it, stow it when you want to go full tablet.

I'll turn you over to Dan Ackerman's Spectre x2 review so you can find out more. Personally, I think this is a steal indeed: plenty of power, great design, lots of versatility and a price tag that's literally half what it was a year ago. Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Inateck

Bonus deal: Another rerun! But the very best kind: same product, lower price. For a limited time, Inateck (via Amazon) is offering it's BP2109 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $16.60 when you apply promo code SJARBU5U at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers. Regular price: $31.99.

This Bluetooth 4.2 speaker features a carrying handle and phone stand (though it is not an "iPhone dock," description notwithstanding -- it's compatible with virtually all phones). It can play for 30 (!) hours on a charge and also has a USB port for charging your devices. There's even a microSD slot if you'd rather play audio content from a card.

Wondering about the 4.3-star review average? Check out what ReviewMeta had to say about those reviews. (It's similar to Fakespot, but with a lot more analytical data on display.)